Petrol Price Hiked For Fourth Day In A Row

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Currently, domestic fuel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis.

November 25, 2019
Petrol Price Hiked For Fourth Day In A Row

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates


Petrol prices were hiked in metros on Monday compared with the previous day's rates. In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of petrol was raised by 12 paise per litre each with effect from 6 am on November 25, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel rates in the two metros were however kept unchanged at the same levels as Sunday. Monday's hike marked the fourth consecutive revision in the price of petrol. The status quo on diesel rates however followed two days of reduction. (Also read: How to find out latest petrol and diesel rates on your mobile)

In Delhi, the price of petrol was Rs 74.66 per litre and that of diesel Rs 65.73 per litre on Monday. The petrol rate in the national capital was Rs 74.54 per litre the previous day, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. 

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was revised to Rs 80.32 per litre on Monday, from Rs 80.20 per litre the previous day, while the diesel rate stood at Rs 68.94 - the same level as the Sunday.

Currently, oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation review the domestic prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis.

Any changes, based on the international rates of crude oil and rupee-dollar foreign exchange, are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.



