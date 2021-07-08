Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Despite Fall In Crude Prices

Petrol and diesel prices continue to scale new highs in the country as they were hiked for fifth time in July despite a fall in crude oil prices in international markets. Petrol price was increased by 35 paise in Delhi to an all-time high of Rs 100.56 per litre, according to information provided by the country's largest fuel retailer Indian Oil. Likewise, diesel prices have been increased by 0.09 paise from Rs 89.53 to Rs 89.62. In Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 106.59 per litre and Rs 97.18 per litre.

Here are the latest petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 100.56 89.62 Mumbai 106.59 97.18 Chennai 101.37 94.15 Kolkata 100.62 92.65 Source: Indian Oil

Oil prices fell for a third day on Thursday amid anxiety that supply may rise after the collapse this week of talks among major producers, potentially causing the current output agreement to be abandoned.

Brent crude oil futures were down 43 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $73 a barrel by 7:22 am. US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 51 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $71.69 a barrel.

Brent prices have fallen about 5.3 per cent since Monday's close after talks between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, fell apart when de facto leader Saudi Arabia refused demands from the United Arab Emirates to raise its output under the group's supply cut agreement.

The state-run oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.