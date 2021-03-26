Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Friday

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged across the four metro cities on Friday, i.e. March 26 after being cut for two days in a row on Thursday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was kept unchanged at Rs 90.78 per litre while diesel was priced at Rs 81.10 per litre. The revised rates of petrol and diesel in Mumbai stand at Rs 97.19 per litre and Rs 88.20 per litre respectively, according to the state-run oil refiner Indian Oil. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metros:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.78 81.30 Mumbai 97.19 88.20 Chennai 92.77 86.10 Kolkata 90.98 83.98 Source: Indian Oil

The domestic petrol and diesel rates vary across states due to the value-added tax. The oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, as well as Hindustan Petroleum align the prices of domestic fuel with the global benchmarks, by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel rates are implemented with effect from 6 am each day.

Meanwhile, oil prices bounced back on Friday from a plunge a day earlier on concerns that a large container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal may block the vital shipping lane for weeks, squeezing supply.

Brent crude was higher by 43 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $62.38 a barrel by 0028 GMT, after dropping 3.8 per cent on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up49 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $59.05 a barrel, having tumbled 4.3 per cent a day earlier.

Both benchmarks were on track for a weekly loss of more than 3 per cent, following a more than 6 per cent decline last week.

The trapped container ship is blocking traffic in the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest shipping channels for oil and refined fuels, grain and other trade between Asia and Europe.

(With inputs from Reuters)