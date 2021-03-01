Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged For Second Day In A Row

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged for second straight day on Monday after touching record highs on Saturday. On Saturday, price of petrol was increased by 24 paise per litre in the national capital Delhi to record high of Rs 91.17 per litre while Diesel price was increased by 15 paise to Rs 81.47 per litre. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the petrol and diesel rates are at Rs 97.57 per litre and Rs 88.60 per litre respectively. At present, among the four metro cities, the fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 91.17 81.47 Mumbai 97.57 88.60 Chennai 93.11 86.45 Kolkata 91.35 84.35 Source: Indian Oil

Oil prices rose more than $1 on Monday on optimism in the global economy thanks to progress in a huge US stimulus package and on hopes for improving oil demand as vaccines are rolled out.

Brent crude futures for May rose $1.07, or 1.7 per cent, to $65.49 per barrel by 0042 GMT. The April contract expired on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.10, or 1.8 per cent, to $62.60 a barrel.

After staying unchanged for almost a month, petrol and diesel prices have recorded an upswing since January 6, 2021 The fuel prices have increased due to a rally in global crude oil prices, with the COVID-19 vaccination drives across the world.

Oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, as well as Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with the global benchmarks, by taking into account any alterations in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.