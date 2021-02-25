Petrol, Diesel Prices Steady On Thursday

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: The petrol and diesel prices were steady for the second straight day, on Thursday February 25 after touching fresh record highs in the previous session. In Delhi, the price of petrol was steady at Rs 90.93 per litre and diesel was untouched at Rs 81.32 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the petrol and diesel rates remained at Rs 97.34 per litre and Rs 88.44 per litre respectively. Currently, among the four metro cities, the fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.93 81.32 Mumbai 97.34 88.44 Chennai 92.90 86.31 Kolkata 91.12 84.20 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel prices have recorded an upswing since January 6, 2021, after staying unchanged for almost a month. The fuel prices have increased amid a rally in global crude oil prices, with coronavirus vaccination drives across the world.

Oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, as well as Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with the global benchmarks, by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices climbed on Wednesday to fresh 13-month highs after U.S. government data showed a drop in crude output after a deep freeze disrupted production last week.

Brent crude futures rose $1.67, or 2.6 per cent, to settle at $67.04 a barrel. The global benchmark hit a session high of $67.30 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ended $1.55, or 2.5%, higher at $63.22 a barrel.