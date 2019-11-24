Petrol Rises For Third Day In A Row, Diesel Falls. Check Latest Rates Here

Diesel prices were slashed by around 6 paise per litre across the metros from the previous day's price.

Petrol and diesel prices were revised for third day in a row on Sunday. The price of petrol in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata were hiked by 10 paise per litre while in Chennai the price of petrol was raised by 11 paise per litre. In the last three days, petrol price on an average has been increased by 19 paise per litre across the four metros, data from Indian Oil showed. At the same time, price of diesel was reduced across the metros by the country's largest state-run oil refiner. Diesel prices were slashed by around 6 paise per litre across the metros from the previous day's price.

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai with effect from 6 am on November 24:

City Nov-22 Nov-23 Nov-24 Petrol Diesel Petrol Diesel Petrol Disel Delhi 74.35 65.84 74.44 65.79 74.54 65.73 Kolkata 77.04 68.25 77.12 68.2 77.22 68.14 Mumbai 80.01 69.06 80.1 69.01 80.2 68.94 Chennai 77.29 69.59 77.38 69.54 77.49 69.47

Source: Indian Oil

The domestic prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rates.

In Delhi, petrol was sold at Rs 74.54 per litre while diesel was priced at Rs 65.73 per litre.

In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol was sold at 80.20 per litre while diesel was retailed at 68.94 per litre.

Currently, petrol and diesel prices are revised daily taking into account international crude prices and foreign exchange rate.

Globally, oil prices fell on Friday, pulling back from two-month highs as concern over US-China trade talks overshadowed expectations of an extension to Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) + production cuts. Brent crude futures eased 58 cents to settle at $63.39 a barrel.

International commodity and currency markets remained closed on Sunday on account of weekend.

