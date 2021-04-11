Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Steady Across All Metros On Sunday

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, across the four metro cities in the country. In the national capital, petrol is being sold at Rs 90.56 per litre, same as the day before, while diesel prices were also steady at Rs 80.87 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website. Presently, the fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai among all four metros. In the financial capital, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.98 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 87.96 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner. Petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 90.56 80.87 Mumbai 96.98 87.96 Chennai 92.58 85.88 Kolkata 90.77 83.75 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies in the country including the Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, align the prices of domestic fuel with the global crude oil rates, considering any revisions in foreign exchange rates. New changes in fuel rates are implemented with effect from 6 am every day across the country.

Oil prices edged lower on Friday on rising supplies from major producers and concerns over a mixed picture on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for June fell 10 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $63.09 a barrel by 11:30 EST (1630 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May was at $59.50, also down 10 cents.

Both contracts are on track for a 2 per cent-3 per cent drop this week but still far from a low of $60.47 hit two weeks ago.