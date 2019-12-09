Petrol, Diesel Prices Increased Across Four Metros. Check Latest Rates Here

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by the state-run oil refiner - Indian Oil.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by the state-run oil refiner - Indian Oil on Monday. Petrol prices were increased by 14 paise per litre in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. In Kolkata, petrol prices were increased by 13 paise, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. Similarly, diesel prices were also increased by the country's largest state-run oil refiner by 20 paise in Delhi and Kolkata and by 21 paise in Mumbai and by 22 paise in Chennai. Currently, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis and any change in prices is implemented at petrol pumps at 6 am.

The domestic fuel prices are determined broadly by the global crude oil and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rates.

Here are revised petrol and diesel prices across four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 75 66.04 Mumbai 80.65 69.27 Kolkata 77.67 68.45 Chennai 77.97 69.81 Source: Indian Oil

Rates have been on the rise since November 9, barring one day. Cumulatively, petrol prices have increased by Rs 2.30 per litre in the last one month. Diesel prices, however, have been moderate in their movement, hovering in between Rs 65-66 per litre range.

Oil prices in international markets fell on Monday after data showed Chinese exports declined for a fourth straight month, sending jitters through a market already concerned about damage being done to global demand by the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Brent futures were last seen 44 cents, or 0.68 per cent down, at $63.95 per barrel, after gaining about 3 per cent last week on news that OPEC and its allies would deepen output cuts.