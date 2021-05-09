Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged On Sunday

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged for second day in a row by Indian Oil.

Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged for second day in a row by the country's largest fuel retailer - Indian Oil - on Sunday, May 9. Petrol was priced at Rs 91.27 per litre and diesel was sold at Rs 81.73 per litre in Delhi, according to Indian Oil. Currently, petrol and diesel prices are highest in the financial capital of the country. Petrol in Mumbai was retailed at Rs 97.61 per litre while diesel was sold at Rs 88.82 per litre.

Below are the latest petrol and diesel prices across four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 91.27 81.73 Mumbai 97.61 88.82 Chennai 93.15 86.65 Kolkata 91.41 84.57 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies including, the Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, align the rates of domestic fuel with the global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in the foreign exchange rates. The new changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Oil prices settled lower on Thursday, reversing early gains under pressure from rising COVID-19 infections in India and elsewhere although prices retained some support from a report a day earlier that US crude inventories fell more sharply than expected.

Brent crude oil settled lower by 87 cents, or 1.3 per cent, at $68.09 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude futures dropped 92 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $64.71.