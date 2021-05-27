Petrol, Diesel Prices Touch New Highs; Petrol Nears Rs 100 Mark In Mumbai

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the four metros on Thursday, May 27. In the national capital, petrol prices were increased by 24 paise from Rs 93.44 per litre to Rs 93.68 per litre and diesel prices were increased by 29 paise from Rs 84.32 per litre to Rs 84.61 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation.owards the

Petrol is inching towards the Rs 100 mark in Mumbai; the revised petrol prices in the financial capital are at Rs 99.94 per litre. Diesel is priced at Rs 91.87 per litre in Mumbai. The petrol rates have already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and the price in Mumbai is also inching towards the Rs 100-mark. Fuel rates vary across the states in the country due to value-added tax or VAT. Notably, petrol and diesel rates have been hiked 12 times since May 4. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Below are the latest petrol and diesel prices across four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 93.68 84.61 Mumbai 99.94 91.87 Chennai 95.28 89.39 Kolkata 93.72 87.46 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices settled higher on Wednesday as a drop in U.S crude stockpiles reinforced expectations of improving demand ahead of the peak summer driving season.

Brent settled up 16 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $68.87 a barrel and U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $66.21 a barrel.