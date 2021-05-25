Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Upto 25 Paise On Tuesday; Touch New Highs

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the four metros on Tuesday, May 25. In the national capital, petrol prices were increased by 23 paise from Rs 93.21 per litre to Rs 93.44 per litre and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise from Rs 84.07 per litre to Rs 84.32 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol and diesel rates are the highest in Mumbai. The revised petrol prices stood at Rs 99.71 per litre and diesel rates were Rs 91.57 per litre in the financial capital. The petrol rates have already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, the price in Mumbai is also inching towards the Rs 100-mark. Fuel rates vary across the states in the country due to value-added tax or VAT. Notably, petrol and diesel rates have been hiked 12 times since May 4. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Below are the latest petrol and diesel prices across four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 93.44 84.32 Mumbai 99.71 91.57 Chennai 95.06 89.11 Kolkata 93.49 87.16 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.