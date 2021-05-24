Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Monday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged across the four metros on Monday, May 24. In the national capital, petrol prices were constant at Rs 93.21 per litre and diesel prices were steady at Rs 84.07, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol and diesel rates are the highest in Mumbai. The petrol prices stood at Rs 99.49 per litre and diesel rates were at Rs 91.30 per litre in the financial capital. Fuel rates vary across the states in the country due to value-added tax or VAT. Notably, petrol and diesel rates have been hiked 12 times since May 4. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Below are the latest petrol and diesel prices across four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 93.21 84.07 Mumbai 99.49 91.30 Chennai 94.86 88.87 Kolkata 93.27 86.91 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Monday as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico and Iran said a three-month nuclear monitoring deal had expired.

Brent crude oil futures for July rose 32 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $66.76 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate for July was at $63.93 a barrel, up 35 cents, or 0.6 per cent.