Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged For Second Straight Day

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices have been left unchanged across the metros for the second straight day on Wednesday, May 20. In Delhi, petrol prices are constant at Rs 92.85 per litre and diesel rates are steady at Rs 83.51 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai. In Mumbai, the petrol prices stand at Rs 99.14 per litre and diesel is sold at Rs 90.71 per litre, according to the state-run oil refiner.

The fuel prices have been hiked ten times since May 4, when the state-owned oil companies ended a hiatus in rate revision that was observed during assembly elections. Petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to the value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Below are the latest petrol and diesel prices across four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 92.85 83.51 Mumbai 99.14 90.71 Chennai 94.54 88.34 Kolkata 92.92 86.35 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with the global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil fell for third day, on Thursday, as rising U.S stockpiles added to concerns about a hit to demand from surging coronavirus infections in Asia and possible U.S rate hikes.

Brent crude was down 6 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $66.60 a barrel and U.S oil fell 7 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $63.29 a barrel.