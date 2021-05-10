Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked After A 2-Day Pause

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again by the country's largest fuel retailer - Indian Oil - on Monday, May 10, after a gap of two days. In Delhi, petrol prices were increased by 26 paise from Rs 91.27 per litre to Rs 91.53 per litre and diesel became dearer by 33 paise from Rs 81.73 per litre to Rs 82.06 per litre, according to Indian Oil. Currently, petrol and diesel prices are highest in the financial capital of the country. Petrol in Mumbai was retailed at Rs 97.86 per litre while diesel was sold at Rs 89.17 per litre.

Below are the latest petrol and diesel prices across four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 91.53 82.06 Mumbai 97.86 89.17 Chennai 93.38 86.96 Kolkata 91.66 84.90 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies including, the Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, align the rates of domestic fuel with the global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in the foreign exchange rates. The new changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Crude prices climbed more than 1 per cent on Monday after a major cyber attack that forced the shutdown of critical fuel supply pipelines in the United States, highlighting the fragility of oil infrastructure.

Brent crude was up by 76 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $$69.04 a barrel by 0039 GMT, having risen by l.5 per cent last week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose by 70 cents, or 1.1 per cent, at $65.60 a barrel.