After 18th Straight Hike, Diesel Costlier Than Petrol In Delhi For First Time

However, diesel is costlier than petrol only in Delhi among the four metros, as the rates differ from state to state depending upon the value added tax (VAT). (Also Read: How To Find Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City)

Since June 7, the price of diesel has gone up by Rs 10.49 per litre in Delhi and petrol by Rs 8.50 per litre.

The Delhi government had on 5 May hiked the value-added tax (VAT) on diesel from 16.75 per cent to 30 per cent, and on petrol from 27 per cent to 30 per cent, which has led to a rise in the actual tax incidence every single time oil companies raised retail selling price since June 7.

The series of daily spike in fuel prices started since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 86.54 per litre and that of diesel at Rs 78.22 per litre.

The central government on March 14 hiked the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each, and then again on May 5, by a record Rs 10 per litre in case of petrol and Rs 13 on diesel.

The two hikes gave the government Rs 2 lakh crore in additional tax revenues.

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of the decrease in global oil rates to a two-decade low.

The three state-run oil marketing companies make up for more than 90 per cent of the fuel outlets in the country.