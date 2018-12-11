Fuel Demand Fell 1.8% Year On Year In November

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.7 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.32 million tonnes.

Fuel demand fell 1.8 per cent in November compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.27 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 7.8 per cent to 1.84 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 10.4 per cent to 1.21 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 15.4 per cent lower, while fuel oil use edged lower 7.2 per cent in November.

