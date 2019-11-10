Petrol Price Rise For Third Straight Day, Check Rates Here

The price of petrol was increased by up to 21paise per litre in the four metros on Sunday.

Petrol prices were increased for third day in a row on Sunday, while diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metro cities. The price of petrol was increased by up to 21 paise per litre in the four metros - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai on Sunday, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. Currently, the prices of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis, and any revisions are implemented at fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

With effect from 6 am on Sunday, the price of petrol was revised to Rs 73.05 per litre in Delhi from Rs. 72.85 per litre the previous day, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed. The price of diesel was kept unchanged at Rs 65.91 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 78.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 69.13 per litre on Sunday, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. The petrol and diesel rates were Rs 78.52 per litre and Rs 69.13 per litre in the city the previous day.

Here are the petrol and diesel rates in the four metros (Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai) today:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 73.05 65.91 Kolkata 75.76 68.32 Mumbai 78.72 69.13 Chennai 75.92 69.67 (Source: Indian Oil Corporation)

(The price of petrol and diesel in the four metros in rupees per litre)

The domestic fuel prices are broadly determined by the rupee-dollar exchange rate and international crude oil prices.

Globally, oil prices edged higher on Friday, after falling more than 1 per cent following comments from US President Donald Trump that he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.