Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Tuesday; Hover At Fresh Highs

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged across the four metro cities on Tuesday, July 6, according to data released by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In the national capital, petrol prices are hovering just off the three-figure mark at Rs 99.86 per litre and diesel prices are constant at Rs 89.36 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 105.92 per litre and Rs 96.91 per litre.

The fuel prices have already been hiked thrice in July, according to the information provided by the state-run oil refiner. The prices were increased 16 times in June. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 99.86 89.36 Mumbai 105.92 96.91 Chennai 100.75 93.91 Kolkata 99.84 92.27 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday after the previous day's rally, supported by expectations of a tighter market as output talks of OPEC+ nations were called off.

Brent crude was up 7 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $77.23 a barrel and U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $76.38 a barrel, up $1.22, or 1.6 per cent.