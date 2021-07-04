Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked After Two Days On Sunday

Petrol and diesel rates today in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai: Fuel prices hiked after two days

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the four metro cities on Sunday, July 4, according to data released by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In the national capital, petrol prices are gradually inching towards the century mark as they were hiked by 35 paise to stand at Rs 99.51 per litre. Diesel prices too were hiked by 18 paise in the national capital to reach Rs 89.36 per litre.

In Mumbai, fuel prices continue to reach new heights as petrol is now priced at Rs 105.58 per litre after a 34 paise hike while diesel went up by 19 paise to reach Rs 96.91 per litre.

While this is the second time that fuel prices have been raised in July, they were hiked 16 times in June, according to the information provided by the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 99.51 89.36 Mumbai 105.58 96.91 Chennai 100.44 93.91 Kolkata 99.45 92.27 Source: Indian Oil

The state-run oil marketing companies - Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.