Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Second Straight Day. Petrol Nears Rs 103 In Delhi

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the second consecutive day on Wednesday i.e. October 6. In Delhi, petrol price has been increased by 30 paise from Rs 102.64 per litre to Rs 102.94 per litre and diesel has become dearer by 35 paise from Rs 91.07 per litre to Rs 91.42 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, fuel rates remain the highest among the metro cities; the revised petrol price in the financial capital is Rs 108.96 per litre and diesel is Rs 99.17 per litre. Fuel rates vary across states due to the value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 102.94 91.42 Mumbai 108.96 99.17 Chennai 100.49 95.93 Kolkata 103.65 94.53 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, U.S. oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday to their highest since 2014 amid global concerns about energy supply on signs of tightness in crude, natural gas and coal markets.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil earlier rose to $79.18 a barrel, the highest since November 10, 2014. The market was up 0.15 per cent or 12 cents at $79.05 a barrel, as of 0128 GMT. Brent crude added 0.15 pe rcent or 12 cents $82.68 a barrel after rising to a three-year high in the previous session.