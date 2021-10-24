Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked On Sunday: Diesel Nearing Rs 100-Mark In Kolkata

Petrol and Diesel Prices: Fuel rates were hiked across metro cities today

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices were further hiked on Sunday, October 24, for the fifth consecutive day. In the national capital, petrol prices were hiked by 35 paise from Rs 107.24 per litre to Rs 107.59 per litre, while diesel rates were also hiked by 35 paise from Rs 95.97 per litre to Rs 96.32 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, the petrol prices were hiked by 34 paise to Rs 113.46 per litre, and diesel is currently being sold at Rs 104.38 per litre, after being hiked by 38 paise. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 107.59 96.32 Mumbai 113.46 104.38 Chennai 104.52 100.59 Kolkata 108.11 99.43 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.