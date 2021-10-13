Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged. Check Latest Rates Here

In Delhi, petrol is currently sold at Rs 104.44 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol prices on Wednesday, October 13, remained unchanged for the second consecutive day. Before this, the rates were hiked for seven straight days. In the national capital, petrol on Monday crossed the Rs 104-mark as the prices were hiked by 30 paise from Rs 104.14 per litre to cost Rs 104.44 per litre, while diesel rates were hiked by 35 paise from Rs 92.82 to cost Rs 93.17, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, petrol crossed the Rs 110-mark after rates were hiked by 29 paise to cost Rs 110.41 per litre, while diesel rates were hiked by 37 paise to cost Rs 101.03 per litre. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. The rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 104.44 93.17 Mumbai 110.41 101.03 Chennai 101.79 97.59 Kolkata 105.09 96.28 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Globally, Brent crude fell 0.29% to $83.18 a barrel, just off Monday's three-year high of $84.6, while U.S. crude shed 0.2% to $80.48 off Monday's seven-year high of $82.18.