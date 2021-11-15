Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged For 12th Straight Day. See Rates

In Delhi, petrol is currently sold for Rs 103.97; while diesel rate stood at Rs 86.67.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices were kept unchanged for the 12th consecutive day on Monday. Earlier on November 4, the government had slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring rates slightly down from the record-high levels.

In the national capital, petrol is currently sold for Rs 103.97; while diesel rate stood at Rs 86.67, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre; while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Despite the reduction in prices, petrol rates are still above the Rs 100 per litre mark across the four metros and several cities in the country. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai. The rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 103.97 86.67 Mumbai 109.98 94.14 Chennai 101.40 91.43 Kolkata 104.67 89.79 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Globally, oil prices had a tougher week, hit by a strengthening dollar and speculation that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration might release oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

On Monday, Brent had bounced 21 cents to $82.38 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 28 cents to $81.07.