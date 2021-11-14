Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Steady For 11th Day In A Row

Petrol and Diesel Prices: Fuel rates were steady across metro cities today

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices have remained unchanged for 11 days in a row, after the government had slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring rates slightly down from the record high levels on November 4, 2021.

In the national capital, petrol is being sold for Rs 103.97, while diesel rate is at Rs 86.67, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Despite the reduction in prices, petrol and diesel rates are still above the Rs 100 per litre mark across the four metros and several cities in the country. They are the costliest in Mumbai among metro cities. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 103.97 86.67 Mumbai 109.98 94.14 Chennai 101.40 91.43 Kolkata 104.68 89.79 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.