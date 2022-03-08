Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged Across Metros. See Rates

Petrol prices today: Fuel rates remained static across metros despite a spurt in crude prices globally

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices remained unchanged across metro cities on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The prices have remained static for over 120 days despite global crude oil prices touching $127 per barrel due to the Ukraine-Russia war.

This is the longest duration for which rates have remained firm, ever since the daily revision of prices began in June 2017. However now there are speculations that fuel prices may rise by Rs 12 to Rs 15 per litre as assembly elections have ended in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

There are chances that they may rise once results are announced on March 10.

The central government had cut excise duty on November 4, 2021, to give relief from prices that had reached an all-time high levels. The government had slashed the duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre, leading to a substantial reduction in prices of fuel.

Later in December 2021, the Delhi government had reduced value-added tax on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. With this, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41 in Delhi, while diesel rates stand at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. Fuel prices vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 95.41 86.67 Mumbai 109.98 94.14 Chennai 101.40 91.43 Kolkata 104.67 89.79 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and, the domestic petrol and diesel prices are linked to international rates. But for the last four months, despite a spurt in international oil prices, petrol and diesel rates have not been changed.

The Russia-Ukraine war has majorly impacted crude oil prices across the globe and keeping this in mind, fuel prices may see a sharp rise in the coming days.