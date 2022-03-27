Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metros, Fifth Time In 6 Days

Petrol prices today: Fuel rates were hiked for the fifth time in six days across metros

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices were hiked again on Sunday, March 27, 2022 across metro cities for the fifth time in the last six days. Petrol rates were hiked by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise a litre.

After today's hike, petrol in the national capital is now priced at Rs 99.11 per litre, almost nearing the Rs 100 mark. Diesel is now at Rs 90.42 per litre.

In less than a week since the price hikes were effected from March 22, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 3.70 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.75.

In Mumbai, petrol is now priced at Rs 113.88 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 98.13 per litre. Among the four metros, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai.

Prior to the daily hikes which began six days back, fuel prices had been on a freeze since November 4, 2021 for a record 137 days. During this period, assembly elections were held in politically crucial states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and also Manipur.

Also during this period, crude oil prices rose by $30 per barrel, yet the prices remained unchanged in the country.

Fuel prices were hiked on March 22, more than 10 days after results of assembly elections were announced on March 10.

Congress and other opposition parties have criticised the government for the fuel price rise, saying it has added to the burden on common man, who is already reeling under high prices of food and general items.

(Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 99.11 90.42 Mumbai 113.88 98.13 Chennai 104.90 95.00 Kolkata 108.53 93.57 Source: Indian Oil



State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and, the domestic petrol and diesel prices are linked to international rates.