Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged; Petrol Hovers Above Rs 102 In Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metro cities for the eleventh consecutive day on Wednesday, July 28. In the national capital, petrol prices were steady at Rs 101.84 per litre and diesel rates were unchanged at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol prices stood at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel was retailed at Rs 97.45 per litre. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.84 89.87 Mumbai 107.83 97.45 Chennai 102.49 94.39 Kolkata 102.08 93.02 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel rates are revised by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, considering crude oil prices in the international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, crude oil settled near $75 a barrel on Wednesday after data showed U.S crude inventories fell to pre-pandemic levels, bringing the market's focus back to tight supplies.

Brent crude ended the session up 26 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $74.74 a barrel, after posting on Tuesday its first decline in six days and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 74 cents, or 1 per cent, at $72.39.