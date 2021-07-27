Petrol, Diesel Prices Steady Across Metros; Petrol Hovers Above Rs 101 In Delhi

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metro cities for the tenth consecutive day on Tuesday, July 27. In the national capital, petrol prices were steady at Rs 101.84 per litre and diesel rates were unchanged at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol prices stood at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel was retailed at Rs 97.45 per litre. (Also Read:How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.84 89.87 Mumbai 107.83 97.45 Chennai 102.49 94.39 Kolkata 102.08 93.02 Source: Indian Oil

Petrol and diesel rates are revised by state-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum on a daily basis, considering crude oil prices in the international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices steadied on Monday after a choppy session as the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant stoked fears about fuel demand, but losses were limited by forecasts that crude supply will be tight the rest of the year.

Brent crude futures rose 40 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to end the session at $74.50 a barrel, while U.S West Texas Intermediate crude slipped by 16 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to settle at $71.91.