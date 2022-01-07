Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Steady. See Rates

A litre of petrol now costs Rs 95.41 in Delhi, while diesel rates stand at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices remained unchanged across the metro cities on Friday, January 7, 2022. In December last year, the Delhi government had reduced the value-added tax on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent from the midnight of December 1, 2021. With this, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

A litre of petrol now costs Rs 95.41 in Delhi, while diesel rates stand at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai.

Prior to this, the central government had reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10 from November 4, 2021 onwards. Since then there has been no hike in fuel prices in the country.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 95.41 86.67 Mumbai 109.98 94.14 Chennai 101.40 91.43 Kolkata 104.67 89.79 Source: Indian Oi

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Globally, oil prices edged up, heading for their biggest weekly gains since mid-December, fuelled by supply worries amid escalating unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya. Brent crude futures climbed 57 cents or 0.7 per cent to $82.56 a barrel, after a 1.5 per cent jump in previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 67 cents or 0.84 per cent $80.13 a barrel, extending a 2.1 per cent gain in the previous session.