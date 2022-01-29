Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged. See Rates

Petrol prices have remained unchanged for 85 consecutive days across metro cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices remained unchanged for the 85th consecutive day across metro cities on Saturday, January 29, 2022. This is the longest period when fuel prices have remained unchanged, ever since daily revision of prices began in June 2017.

Before this, there was an 82-day break in rate revision between March 17, 2020 and June 6, 2020, when the national lockdown was in place. The current status quo in petrol and diesel prices has also continued as assembly elections in several high profile states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are round the corner.

In December 2021, the Delhi government had reduced the value-added tax on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. With this, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41 in Delhi, while diesel rates stand at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. Fuel prices vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 95.41 86.67 Mumbai 109.98 94.14 Chennai 101.40 91.43 Kolkata 104.67 89.79 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.