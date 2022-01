Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged. See Rates

A litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41 in Delhi, while diesel rates stand at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices remained unchanged across metro cities on Monday, January 24, 2022. Last month, the Delhi government had reduced the value-added tax on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. With this, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41 in Delhi, while diesel rates stand at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. Fuel prices vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 95.41 86.67 Mumbai 109.98 94.14 Chennai 101.40 91.43 Kolkata 104.67 89.79 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Globally, oil prices jumped as geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East heightened concerns about an already tight supply outlook, while OPEC and its allies continued to struggle to raise their output. Brent crude futures rose 87 cents, or 1 per cent, to $88.76 a barrel, reversing a 0.6 per cent loss on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 86 cents, or 1 per cent, to $86.00 a barrel, having fallen 0.5 per cent on Friday.