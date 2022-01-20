Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged. See Rates

A litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41 in Delhi, while diesel rates stand at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices remained unchanged across the metro cities on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Last month, the Delhi government had reduced the value-added tax on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. With this, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41 in Delhi, while diesel rates stand at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. Fuel prices vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 95.41 86.67 Mumbai 109.98 94.14 Chennai 101.40 91.43 Kolkata 104.67 89.79 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Globally, oil prices slipped back after hitting their highest levels since 2014 in the previous session on the back of strong demand and short-term supply disruptions, underlying factors that limited losses as investors took profits. Brent crude futures dropped 72 cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $87.72 a barrel. The global benchmark touched $89.13 a barrel in the last session, its highest since October 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gave up 96 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to stand at $86 a barrel.