Petrol, Diesel Rates Kept Unchanged. See Rates

A litre of petrol now costs Rs 95.41 in Delhi; while diesel rates stood at Rs 86.67.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Thursday, December 9. Earlier, the Delhi government had reduced value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. The decision marked Rs 8.56 per litre reduction in petrol prices from December 2 in the national capital.

A litre of petrol now costs Rs 95.41 in Delhi; while diesel rates -- which were kept unchanged -- stood at Rs 86.67. Fuel prices in other cities have remained unchanged since November 4, when the Centre had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is currently retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre; while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai. The rates vary across the states due to VAT.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 95.41 86.67 Mumbai 109.98 94.14 Chennai 101.40 91.43 Kolkata 104.67 89.79 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Globally, oil prices extended gains on confidence that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not dent global growth, even as some governments stepped up curbs to stop its rapid spread. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $72.64 a barrel, adding to a 0.4 per cent gain in the previous session. Brent crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $76.04 a barrel, adding to a 0.5 per cent gain on Wednesday.