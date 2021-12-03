Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged. See Rates

A litre of petrol now costs Rs 95.41 in Delhi; while diesel prices stood at Rs 86.67.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Friday, December 3. On Wednesday, the Delhi government had reduced value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. The decision marked Rs 8.56 per litre reduction in petrol prices from Thursday in the national capital. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 95.41 from Rs 103.97 earlier.

However, diesel prices were kept unchanged at Rs 86.67 in Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre; while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai. The rates vary across the states due to VAT.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 95.41 86.67 Mumbai 109.98 94.14 Chennai 101.40 91.43 Kolkata 104.67 89.79 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Globally, oil prices climbed extending gains after OPEC+ said it would review supply additions ahead of its next scheduled meeting if the Omicron variant hits demand, but prices were still on course for a sixth week of declines. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $66.77 a barrel, adding to a 1.4 per cent gain on Thursday. Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $69.79 a barrel, after climbing 1.2 per cent in the previous session.