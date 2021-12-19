Fuel Prices Remained Unchanged Across Metros On Sunday: Check Rates

Petrol and Diesel Prices: Fuel rates remained unchanged across metro cities today

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday, December 19. Earlier, the Delhi government had reduced value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. As a result, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre. One litre of petrol now costs Rs 95.41 from Rs 103.97 earlier, however, diesel prices were kept unchanged at Rs 86.67 in Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. The rates vary across the states due to VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 95.41 86.67 Mumbai 109.98 94.14 Chennai 101.40 91.43 Kolkata 104.68 89.79 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Globally, oil prices had fell on Friday, December 17 and were also down during the week as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears that new restrictions may hit fuel demand.