Petrol, Diesel Rates Remain Unchanged. See Rates

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Earlier, the Delhi government had reduced value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. As a result, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 95.41 in Delhi; while diesel rates -- which were kept unchanged -- stood at Rs 86.67.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. The rates vary across the states due to VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 95.41 86.67 Mumbai 109.98 94.14 Chennai 101.40 91.43 Kolkata 104.67 89.79 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Globally, oil prices rose as U.S. implied consumer petroleum demand surged to a record high in the world's top oil consumer even as the Omicron variant of coronavirus threatens to dent oil consumption globally. A signal by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tackle inflation before it derails the U.S. economy also boosted prices. Brent crude oil futures rose by 80 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $74.68 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 88 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $71.75.