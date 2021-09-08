Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Wednesday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices are steady across the four metros on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. In the national capital, petrol prices were unchanged at Rs 101.19 per litre and diesel rates were constant at Rs 88.62 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol was priced at Rs 107.26 per litre and diesel rates stood at Rs 96.19 per litre. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.19 88.62 Mumbai 107.26 96.19 Chennai 98.96 93.26 Kolkata 101.62 91.71 Source: Indian Oil

Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are still the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax.



State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Tuesday, pressured by a strong U.S. dollar and concerns about weak demand in the United States and Asia, although ongoing production outages on the U.S Gulf Coast capped losses.

Brent crude futures settled down 53 cents, or 0.7 per cent, a $71.69 a barrel and U.S West Texas Intermediate crude settled down 94 cents or 1.4 per cent from Friday's close at $68.35 a barrel.