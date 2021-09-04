Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Saturday: Check Latest Rates Here

Petrol and Diesel Rate today in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai: Fuel rates were steady

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metros on Saturday, September 4, 2021, for the third consecutive day. In the national capital, petrol prices were steady at Rs 101.34 per litre, whereas diesel is retailed at Rs 88.77 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol prices stood unchanged at Rs 107.39 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 96.33 per litre. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).



Here are the petrol and diesel prices across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.34 88.77 Mumbai 107.39 96.33 Chennai 99.08 93.38 Kolkata 101.72 91.84 Source: Indian Oil



Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax.



State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.