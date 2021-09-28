Petrol Rates Hiked After 22 Days, Diesel Become Costlier For Fourth Consecutive Day

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol prices have been hiked after a gap of 22 days and diesel rates have been increased for the fourth consecutive day across the four metros on Tuesday, September 28. In the national capital, petrol prices were increased by 20 paise from Rs 101.19 per litre to Rs 101.39 per litre, whereas diesel has become dearer by 25 paise from Rs 89.32 per litre to Rs 89.57 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the revised price of petrol is Rs 107.47 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 97.21 per litre.(Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.39 89.57 Mumbai 107.47 97.21 Chennai 99.15 94.17 Kolkata 101.87 92.67 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in international markets as well as the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Stock Market Updates (September 28, 2021): Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Cautious Opening

The domestic stock markets are likely to open on a cautious note, going by early indications from SGX Nifty. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the Nifty, with a 18-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,874, higher by 18 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes ended lower on Monday with investors pivoting to value as tech shares, hurt by rising Treasury yields, weighed on equities in the quarter's final week.

The Dow Jones rose 71.37 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 34,869.37; the S&P 500 lost 12.37 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 4,443.11; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.73 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 14,969.97.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific largely declined in Tuesday morning trade, as various firms downgraded China's GDP forecasts. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.81 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.72 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.99 per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia dipped 0.28 per cent.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex had closed higher by 29.41 points and the NSE Nifty had gained two points to 17,855.10.

Meanwhile, oil prices gained on Monday for a fifth straight day, with brent at its highest since October 2018 and heading for $80, as investors fretted about tighter supplies because of rising demand in parts of the world.

Brent crude was up $1.44, or 1.8 per cent to settle at $79.53 a barrel, having posted three straight weeks of gains. U.S. crude futures rose $1.47, or 2 per cent, to settle at $75.45 a barrel, its highest since July.