Petrol Rates Steady, Diesel Prices Hiked Upto 26 Paise

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol prices remained unchanged for the 22nd day, whereas the diesel rates were hiked across all four metros on Monday, September 27. In the national capital, petrol prices were steady at Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel rates were hiked by 25 paise from Rs 89.07 per litre to Rs 89.32 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 107.26 per litre, while diesel rates were hiked by 26 paise from Rs 96.68 per litre to Rs 96.94 per litre. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.19 89.32 Mumbai 107.26 96.94 Chennai 98.96 93.93 Kolkata 101.62 92.42 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in international markets as well as the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.