Petrol Rates Remain Steady, Diesel Prices Hiked In All Metro Cities

Petrol and Diesel Rates Today In Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai: Diesel rates went up

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol prices remained unchanged for the 21st day today, however, diesel rates were hiked across all four metro cities on Sunday, September 26, 2021. In the national capital, petrol prices were steady at Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel rates were hiked by 25 paise from Rs 88.82 to Rs 89.07 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 107.26 per litre, while diesel rates were hiked by 27 paise to cost Rs 96.68 per litre. In Chennai, diesel prices were hiked by 23 paise today and now cost Rs 93.69, while in Kolkata, they were increased by 25 paise and are now priced at Rs 92.17 per litre. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.19 89.07 Mumbai 107.26 96.68 Chennai 98.96 93.69 Kolkata 101.62 92.17 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in international markets as well as the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.