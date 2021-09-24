No Change In Petrol, Diesel Prices On Friday

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metros, for the 19th consecutive day, on Friday, September 24, 2021. In the national capital, petrol prices were steady at Rs 101.19 per litre and diesel rates were also unchanged at Rs 88.62 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at Rs 107.26 per litre and diesel rates stand at Rs 96.19 per litre. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.19 88.62 Mumbai 107.26 96.19 Chennai 98.96 93.26 Kolkata 101.62 91.71 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in international markets as well as the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Thursday, with brent crude touching its highest level in more than two months, supported by growing fuel demand.

Brent crude settled up $1.06, or 1.4 per cent, at $77.25 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.07, or 1.5 per cent, to $73.30 a barrel.