Petrol, Diesel Prices Steady On Tuesday. Petrol Hovers At Rs 107 In Mumbai

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the four metros, for the 16th consecutive day, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. In the national capital, petrol prices were steady at Rs 101.19 per litre and diesel rates were also unchanged at Rs 88.62 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 107.26 per litre and diesel rates stand at Rs 96.19 per litre. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Currently among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.19 88.62 Mumbai 107.26 96.19 Chennai 98.96 93.26 Kolkata 101.62 91.71 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in international markets as well as the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Oil fell below $75 a barrel on Monday as rising risk aversion weighed on stock markets and boosted the U.S dollar, although crude pared earlier losses on signs that some U.S. Gulf output will stay offline for months due to storm damage.

Brent crude fell 92 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $74.42 a barrel and U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined $1.06, or 1.5 per cent, to $70.91.