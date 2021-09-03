Petrol, Diesel Rates Steady On Friday; Petrol Hovers At Rs 101 In Delhi

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged across the four metros for the second consecutive day on Friday September 3, 2021. In the national capital, petrol prices are unchanged at Rs 101.34 and diesel rates are steady at Rs 88.77 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices are Rs 107.39 per litre and Rs 96.33 per litre respectively. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.34 88.77 Mumbai 107.39 96.33 Chennai 99.08 93.38 Kolkata 101.72 91.84 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil prices dipped on Friday after posting strong overnight gains on a weaker dollar and a bigger-than-expected fall in U.S crude stocks.

U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.3 per cent to $69.75 a barrel, while brent crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $72.90 a barrel.