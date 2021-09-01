Petrol, Diesel Rates Cut By 15 Paise Across Metros; Petrol Hovers At Rs 101 In Delhi

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices have been cut across the four metros on Wednesday September 1, 2021. In the national capital, petrol prices have been cut by 15 paise from Rs 101.49 per litre to Rs 101.34 and diesel was reduced by 15 paise from Rs 88.92 per litre to Rs 88.77 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 107.39 per litre and Rs 96.33 per litre respectively. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Among the four metro cities, petrol and diesel prices are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 101.34 88.77 Mumbai 107.39 96.33 Chennai 99.08 93.38 Kolkata 101.72 91.84 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol, diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Meanwhile, oil fell on Tuesday, with demand expected to drop, after Hurricane Ida shuttered U.S Gulf Coast refineries, and as OPEC nations readied for a Wednesday meeting.

Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Tuesday, fell 42 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $72.99 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 53 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $68.68.