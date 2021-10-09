Petrol, Diesel Prices At All-Time Highs. Diesel Crosses Rs 100-Mark In Mumbai

Petrol and Diesel Price: Fuel rates were hiked across metro cities today

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices touched new record highs on Saturday, October 9, as rates were hiked for the fifth straight day. In the national capital, petrol prices were hiked by 30 paise from Rs 103.54 per litre to Rs 103.84 per litre, while diesel rates were hiked by 35 paise from Rs 90.12 to Rs 90.47, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, the petrol prices now nears the Rs 110-mark, after being hiked by 29 paise to Rs 109.83 per litre, and diesel rates crossed the Rs 100-mark - currently being sold at Rs 100.29 per litre. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).



Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 103.84 92.47 Mumbai 109.83 100.29 Chennai 101.27 96.93 Kolkata 104.52 95.58 Source: Indian Oil



State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

On Friday, October 8, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.76 per cent to $ 82.57 per barrel. The rupee slumped 20 paise to settle at 74.99 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar amid rising crude oil prices which weighed on investor sentiment, even as the domestic equities registered gains.