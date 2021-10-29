Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Third Straight Day. See Rates

In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost Rs 108.64and Rs 97.37per litre respectively.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel prices continued to surge to record high levels on Friday, October 29, for the third straight day. In the national capital, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost Rs 108.64 and Rs 97.37 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol now costs 37.52 per cent more than the price at which aviation turbine fuel (ATF or jet fuel) is sold to airlines. ATF in Delhi costs Rs 79,020.16 per kilo litre or roughly Rs 79 per litre.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 114.47, and diesel is sold at Rs 105.49 per litre. Petrol prices in Chennai moved above the Rs 105 per litre-mark and is currently sold at Rs 105.43 per litre; while diesel rate stood at 101.59. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.