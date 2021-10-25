Petrol, Diesel Prices Kept Unchanged After Five Straight Days Of Hike. See Rates

Currently, petrol costs 36.19per cent more than the price at which jet fuel is sold to airlines.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday, October 25, after rising for five straight days. In the national capital, petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 107.59 and Rs 96.32 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

Currently, petrol costs 36.19 per cent more than the price at which aviation turbine fuel (ATF or jet fuel) is sold to airlines. ATF in Delhi costs Rs 79,020.16 per kilo litre or roughly Rs 79 per litre.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 113.46, and diesel is sold at Rs 104.38 per litre. Petrol prices in Chennai stayed above the Rs 104 per litre-mark and is currently sold at Rs 104.52 per litre; while diesel rates stood at Rs 100.59. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

(Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here Are The Petrol And Diesel Prices Across Metro Cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 107.59 96.32 Mumbai 113.46 104.38 Chennai 104.52 100.59 Kolkata 108.11 99.43 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Globally, oil prices rose, extending pre-weekend gains, with U.S. crude hitting a seven-year high as global supply remained tight amid strong demand worldwide as economies recover from coronavirus pandemic-induced slumps. Brent crude futures climbed 26 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $85.79 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 48 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $84.24 a barrel.