Petrol, Diesel Prices Continue To Surge, At Record High Levels. See Rates

In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost Rs 106.89 and Rs 95.62 per litre respectively.

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel prices continue to rise for the third straight day on Friday, October 22, to hit fresh all-time highs. In the national capital, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost Rs 106.89 and Rs 95.62 per litre respectively after the latest hike, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol now costs 35.3 per cent more than the price at which aviation turbine fuel (ATF or jet fuel) is sold to airlines. ATF in Delhi costs Rs 79,020.16 per kilo litre or roughly Rs 79 per litre.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 112.78, and diesel is sold at Rs 103.63 per litre. Petrol prices in Chennai moved closer to the Rs 104 per litre-mark and is currently sold at Rs 103.92 per litre; while diesel rates stood at Rs 99.92. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Here Are The Petrol And Diesel Prices Across Metro Cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 106.89 95.62 Mumbai 112.78 103.63 Chennai 103.92 99.92 Kolkata 107.45 98.73 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Globally, oil tumbled, as a forecast for a warm U.S. winter put the brakes on a rally that sent prices to multi-year highs. Brent crude fell $1.21 to $84.61, after reaching a session high of $86.10, highest since October 2018. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled down 92 cents to $82.50