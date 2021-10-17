Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For 4th Straight Day: Petrol Crosses Rs 103-Mark In Chennai

Petrol and Diesel Prices: Fuel rates were hiked across metro cities today

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel prices were hiked again on Sunday, October 17 for the fourth consecutive day, mainly due to surging global crude oil prices. In the national capital, petrol prices were hiked by 35 paise from Rs 105.49 per litre to Rs 105.84 per litre, while diesel rates were also hiked by 35 paise from Rs 94.22 to Rs 94.57 according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, the petrol prices were hiked by 34 paise to Rs 111.77 per litre, and diesel was also hiked by 37 paise to Rs 102.52 per litre. Petrol prices in Chennai crossed the Rs 103 per litre mark after being raised by 31 paise to reach Rs 103.01 per litre. However petrol prices are still the lowest in the southern city. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 105.84 94.57 Mumbai 111.77 102.52 Chennai 103.01 98.92 Kolkata 106.43 97.68 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

On Friday, October 15, oil prices settled at a three-year high above $85 a barrel, boosted by forecasts of a supply deficit in the next few months as the easing of Covid-related restrictions spurred demand.